Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,727. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $693.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

