Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $20,217.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Counterparty DEX, Tux Exchange and Zaif. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00616006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00222871 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.