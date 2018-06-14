Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Director James R. Kackley Sells 4,000 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director James R. Kackley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Perficient traded down $0.10, reaching $26.79, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.64. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Perficient declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the digital transformation consultancy to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,984 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

