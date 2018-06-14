Permanens Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 12,500 Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Hain Celestial Group makes up about 0.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 332,557 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,198,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,150,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 315,842 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,887,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 349,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of HAIN opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $632.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.48 million. Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

