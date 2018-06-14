Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Given a $107.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.13.

Perrigo traded up $0.52, hitting $74.83, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,444,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.21 per share, for a total transaction of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,710.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Perrigo by 4.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perrigo by 176.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $4,646,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

