Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $19.52 Million Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,881 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.26% of AES worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in AES by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,448,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,353 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of AES by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 95,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,132,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,081,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,218. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.