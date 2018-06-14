Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,142,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In related news, CAO Peter Osvaldik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $173,091.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,956 shares of company stock valued at $684,057. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 3,080,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

