Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer traded down $0.06, reaching $36.16, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,934,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,613. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.