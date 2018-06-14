Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron LP now owns 23,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 216,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 26,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $36.22 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,535 shares of company stock worth $5,647,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

