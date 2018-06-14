PHI Group, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Issues Earnings Results

PHI Group, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:PHIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PHI Group, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 94.69% and a negative net margin of 233.74%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

PHI Group, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.00, reaching $0.04, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 479,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PHI Group, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19.

In other news, CEO Henry Fahman acquired 11,574,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $347,222.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About PHI Group, Inc. Common Stock

PHI Group Inc, through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc, provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

