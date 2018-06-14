Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

In other news, insider Jerry Whitson acquired 3,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miroslaw Zielinski acquired 6,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,989,640 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

