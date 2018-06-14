Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for SRC Energy Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for SRC Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million.

SRCI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

SRC Energy traded down $0.08, hitting $10.78, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,709. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,331,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,695 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 7,049.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,402,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,552,000 after buying an additional 4,340,855 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,460,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,298,000 after buying an additional 3,448,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,387,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 3,037,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,831,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after buying an additional 2,791,202 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

