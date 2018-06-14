Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 264,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 92,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $54.91. 184,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 4,800 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $249,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,730.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Leonardi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.