Head-To-Head Review: Pixelworks (PXLW) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -10.37% -0.65% -0.39% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 4.24% 4.27% 3.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 3 0 2.50

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.66%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $80.64 million 1.83 -$4.17 million $0.10 41.40 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $383.34 million 1.00 $13.82 million $0.56 28.80

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. It serves customers in the consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, and Japan. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

