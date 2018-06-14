29,727 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 454,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,478. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

