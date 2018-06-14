Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 34.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 15.0% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 299,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 297,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,887,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 3,181,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,234. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $85.96.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

