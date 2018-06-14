PLDT Inc (PHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PLDT by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $25.03 on Monday. PLDT has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $787.25 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th were paid a $0.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 11th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

