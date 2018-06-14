PlexCoin Price Hits $0.0058 (PLX)

PlexCoin (CURRENCY:PLX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, PlexCoin has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. PlexCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlexCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlexCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00223886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093937 BTC.

PlexCoin Token Profile

PlexCoin launched on August 13th, 2017. PlexCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlexCoin’s official website is www.plexcoin.com. The Reddit community for PlexCoin is /r/plexcoin. PlexCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlexCoinICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlexCoin Token Trading

PlexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.