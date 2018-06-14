PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 27,611 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in FirstEnergy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in FirstEnergy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy opened at $33.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.66.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

