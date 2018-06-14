PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stake Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group traded down $3.76, reaching $141.84, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 3,539,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.89 and a one year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.