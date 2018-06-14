Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 257.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SCANA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 1,477.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,407,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 630,772 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 71,338.9% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,294 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCANA alerts:

Shares of SCANA stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SCANA Co. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

SCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCANA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG).

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.