Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stephens set a $306.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.73.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $262.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.