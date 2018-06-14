Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,955.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNTR opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Pointer Telocation has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. analysts predict that Pointer Telocation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

