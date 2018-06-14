Analyzing HRG Group (HRG) and Polar Power (POLA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) and HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Polar Power and HRG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polar Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.38%. Given Polar Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polar Power is more favorable than HRG Group.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRG Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and HRG Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $14.42 million 4.47 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -79.50 HRG Group $5.01 billion 0.51 $106.00 million N/A N/A

HRG Group has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and HRG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -11.79% -7.27% -6.90% HRG Group 11.05% -7.35% -0.56%

Summary

HRG Group beats Polar Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories. The company's product portfolio also comprises hardware and home improvement products, including residential locksets, door hardware, and plumbing products; pet supplies consisting of aquatics, companion animals, and pet food products; home and garden improvement products, such as outdoor insect and weed control solutions, animal repellents, household pest control solutions, and personal use pesticides for protection from various outdoor nuisance pests; and auto care products, including fuel and oil additives, functional fluids and automotive appearance products, do-it-yourself automotive air conditioner recharge products, and performance chemicals, as well as other refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, hearing aid professionals, industrial distributors, and original equipment manufacturers in approximately 160 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Harbinger Group Inc. and changed its name to HRG Group, Inc. in March 2015. HRG Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

