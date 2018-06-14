Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Polaris Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Polaris Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris Industries to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $137.66. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $3,069,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,082.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Polaris Industries to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

