Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Stake Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Polaris Industries worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 419,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after purchasing an additional 309,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,972,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,230,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,968,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,256,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,773,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $124.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

PII traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.30. 1,074,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,663. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.