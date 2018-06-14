Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.8439265150674 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BTZ opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.