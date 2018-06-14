Piermont Capital Management Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic traded down $0.65, reaching $50.50, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.31. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.68 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.94%. analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program.

