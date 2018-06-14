Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price

Media headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4426076500409 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Powell Industries opened at $35.74 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Powell Industries has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $38.17.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

