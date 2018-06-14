Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Power Integrations worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,217,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 976,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,835,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 266,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations traded up $0.35, reaching $79.25, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 139,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,799. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, Director William George sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,207. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

