PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.87. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $701.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.73 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences traded up $0.21, reaching $81.31, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,253. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 19,083.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.