Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Position Lifted by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 135.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

