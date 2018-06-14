PRGX Global (PRGX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PRGX Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3502461616724 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PRGX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.60%. equities analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRGX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Cochrane sold 8,750 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Victor A. Allums sold 38,698 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $347,121.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 138,118 shares of company stock worth $1,316,511 and have sold 82,688 shares worth $769,435. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

