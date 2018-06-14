Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, May 19th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 453,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,469. The company has a market capitalization of $538.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mills sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $260,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,618 shares of company stock valued at $387,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 501.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 139,104 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

