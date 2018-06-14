Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.82 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ManpowerGroup worth $36,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.35.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

