PrismChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.00 (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. PrismChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the dollar. One PrismChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000480 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000435 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About PrismChain

PrismChain (PRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain. The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

PrismChain Coin Trading

PrismChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrismChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PrismChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

