Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $184,000 Position in PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 405,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,774,600. PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Receive News & Ratings for PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSHARES Tr II/SHORT VIX SHORT-TER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.