13,466 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust traded up $0.04, reaching $14.67, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,148. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, insider Craig P. Russ purchased 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

