ProAssurance (PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $219.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.45 million and the highest is $223.20 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $205.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $879.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.71 million to $889.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $913.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $898.35 million to $926.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.42 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRA. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

ProAssurance traded up $0.10, reaching $39.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 234,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,550. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.56. ProAssurance has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

In other news, insider Howard H. Friedman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,130,984.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.