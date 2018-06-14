Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 994.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,758,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,379,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Monster Beverage by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,068,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,652,000 after acquiring an additional 917,095 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of Monster Beverage traded down $0.10, reaching $56.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,741. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

