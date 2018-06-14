Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Godaddy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Godaddy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Godaddy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Godaddy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $88,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,207.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $47,697.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,533,260 shares of company stock valued at $317,644,947 over the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Godaddy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.43. 34,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.74, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.54 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Godaddy’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

