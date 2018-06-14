Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Progress Software opened at $39.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $94.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Benchmark downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director Michael Mark sold 12,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $492,879.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

