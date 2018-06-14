IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,783 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 91,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 152.8% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 101,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $121,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,105.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $762,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,224. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive opened at $62.52 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

