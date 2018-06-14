Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lumentum worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Lumentum opened at $58.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,697 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $107,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 11,672 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $735,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,067.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,440 shares of company stock worth $1,863,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

