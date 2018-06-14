Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 198,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 188,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,075,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,995,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 4,290,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,712,000 after buying an additional 1,836,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands opened at $21.07 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $382,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,856.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.