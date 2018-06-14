Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,628 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of Tailored Brands worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 245.27% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

TLRD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Rinaldo S. Brutoco sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $178,723.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,055.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Edwab sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $449,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,735.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,265 shares of company stock worth $1,929,261. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

