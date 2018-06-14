Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 661.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,444 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Bristow Group worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group opened at $13.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bristow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $467.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.18. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter transportation services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.