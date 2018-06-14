Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

