PTC (PTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. PTC posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $307.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on PTC to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In other news, EVP Barry F. Cohen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $5,889,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,520,574. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PTC by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PTC by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC traded up $0.84, reaching $85.81, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 36,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,110. PTC has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.