PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics opened at $36.28 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $178,828.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,914,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,034,000 after buying an additional 1,770,782 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,130,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 634,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,804,000 after buying an additional 188,311 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 514,068 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

